Neil Barrett and Eastpak launch 5 piece collaboration

British designer Neil Barrett has collaborated with Eastpak to reimagine the accessory brand’s icons in the style of the Milan-based fashion house. Barrett, who is best known for his minimalist designs with an athletic edge, collaborated on five styles, including Eastpak’s classic backpack, bum bag, shoulder bag and duffle bag.

Barrett’s often sporty silhouettes in his ready-to-wear have a modern techwear aesthetic, which was adapted to Eastpak’s styles. With a focus on functionality, each item features versatile straps and smart pockets.

Eastpak's infamous backpack was given a monochrome makeover and features water-repellent zips, taped details and co-branded logos from both companies. Pricing ranges from 80 euros for a bumbag to 240 euros for a duffel.

The collection launches online on March 10th.