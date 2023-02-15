Neiman Marcus Awards to honour Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi

Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi will be honoured alongside Brunello Cucinelli at the 2023 Neiman Marcus Awards, which will take place on March 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

The Neiman Marcus Awards aims to showcase “the power visionary leaders have on the fashion industry,” and Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, while accessories designer Amina Muaddi will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

As part of the Awards platform, each designer will gain access to “the full strength of the Neiman Marcus merchandising and brand marketing magic,” added the luxury retailer, and will collaborate on “a unique expression of their brand that comes to life through exclusive activations for Neiman Marcus customers”.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer of NMG, said in a statement: “These two new awards celebrate the pacesetters of creativity and innovation in luxury today. We are committed to revolutionising luxury experiences, and our Creative Impact and Innovation honourees do just that through their unique brand expressions.

“Our investment in propelling their work forward through the Neiman Marcus Awards platform reflects our commitment to furthering our relationships with brand partners and cultivating deep relationships with high value customers.”

Jonathan Anderson to be awarded Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion

Anderson was selected to receive the Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion award for being a “prolific voice and force of measurable influence for a storied house,” highlighting how during his decade-long tenure at Loewe he has revitalised the luxury fashion house.

Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer at Neiman Marcus, said: "Jonathan Anderson's passion for his craft is extraordinary. His ability to drive industry trends and forge his own creative path makes him an unparalleled visionary, and very deserving of this award.

"His connection to the arts and subject of surrealism offers a daring and refreshing design perspective. His thought-provoking fashion is a force that transcends across both men's and women's categories with a courageous ability to deliver the unexpected and keep customers on their toes."

Commenting on the award, Anderson added: "It's such an honour to receive the first Creative Impact Award. Thank you to Neiman Marcus for acknowledging the incredible journey we've had at Loewe over the past decade, and of course, I thank my team. Together we've been able to renew a house that's over 175 years old, powered by a shared sense of curiosity and passion for modern craft."

Neiman Marcus Awards to honour Jonathan Anderson, Amina Muaddi and Brunello Cucinelli

Muaddi, known for her innovative footwear designs, was selected as the first recipient of the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion due to the success of her line in the luxury retailer. Since launching her line in-store at Neiman Marcus in autumn 2019, Muaddi's footprint has more than tripled and her sales trajectory continues to climb.

"It is rare in our industry for a young brand to find such immediate success as Amina Muaddi,” said Todorovich. “Amina has not only mastered a distinctive aesthetic and cosmopolitan sensibility crafted for the modern-day woman; she is also an accomplished business leader that has proven strength in balancing impressive sales with the importance of innovation, authenticity and brand longevity.”

Anderson and Muaddi join Brunello Cucinelli on the honour list for the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award. The Italian designer was announced in December 2022 as the recipient of the Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion accolade for his profound influence on luxury lifestyle fashion.

As part of the programme, Brunello Cucinelli has designed an Icon Collection for Neiman Marcus comprised of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and bags, which will be exclusively available in 10 Neiman Marcus stores and online from April 2023.