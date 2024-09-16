Nensi Dojaka unveils Calvin Klein collaboration at LFW

Albania-born, London-based emerging designer Nensi Dojaka, who has won the LVMH Prize and the BFC Foundation Prize, unveiled a collaboration with global fashion powerhouse Calvin Klein during her London Fashion Week spring/summer 2025 show.

Against the Gothic Revival backdrop of the St Pancras Renaissance hotel, Dojaka merged her intricate and sensual visual language with the minimal beauty of Calvin Klein across a range of lingerie and apparel, showcasing an interplay between strength and softness.

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein - Nensi Dojaka SS25 at LFW Credits: Nensi Dojaka

“The collection is an exploration of femininity,” explains Dojaka in a statement. “But I’ve never wanted to approach femininity the ‘normal’ way. I want to re-paint the image of women, showing both sides: the vulnerability, but also the strength that characterises them. For me, femininity is about embracing the contrast that lives within us.”

Her vision came to life by the way of harnessed detailed underwear directing attention to the collarbone, the hips and the back with harness straps framing the chest, sheer layers highlighting the body rather than concealing, while bonded edges add sculptural details to the silhouettes.

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein - Nensi Dojaka SS25 at LFW Credits: Nensi Dojaka

There were also sheer black bodysuits, made from recycled microfibre, sheer knitted pants and tops to reveal and accentuate what appears beneath, slip dresses formed with sculptural hardware evolved from the Calvin Klein archives, and modern tailored blazers and mini skirts to “counterbalance the delicate designs”.

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein designed to empower women

In the show notes, Dojaka reveals that the collection has “purpose and wearability,” with the multi-layered petal cups designed to invisibly enhance, while featherweight knits silently sculpt utilising what she calls Calvin Klein’s “highly-developed technical engineering” to empower the wearer.

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein - Nensi Dojaka SS25 at LFW Credits: Nensi Dojaka

Commenting on collaborating with Klein, Dojaka added: “This collaboration felt particularly special because Calvin Klein has always been on my mood board. It has been so inspiring for me to explore the brand’s timeless designs - and to work with the team to develop my ideas technically and build a full product line of silhouettes desirable for all women. That innovation was something that we all really wanted to celebrate.”

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein campaign Credits: Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein campaign by Harley Weir

The collection has also been celebrated with a dedicated campaign with actress Rebecca Ferguson and models Jill Kortleve and Mona Tougaard photographed by Harley Weir against a London backdrop in a series of feminine and sensual images. Each woman was chosen for their “unique presence, their distinct energies and confidence,” explain both brands, to showcase that the essence of the collection is to empower women.

Eva Serrano, global brand president of Calvin Klein, said: “Nensi is truly doing something special in womenswear. Her vision and talent are next level, and when I think about the creative partners that have impacted Calvin Klein, Nensi is a part of that history. It is powerful and rewarding to see this design partnership that so organically leveraged the strengths of both brands out in the world.”

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein - Nensi Dojaka SS25 at LFW Credits: Nensi Dojaka

As part of the launch, a custom Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein installation will take over the 2nd floor Atrium space at Selfridges until October 5. The collection is also available at select Calvin Klein stores and key retail partners, as well as online at CalvinKlein.com and NensiDojaka.com. Prices range from 41 to 360 pounds.

Nensi Dojaka for Calvin Klein - Nensi Dojaka SS25 at LFW Credits: Nensi Dojaka