Net-a-Porter enhances personal shopping service

Luxury online retailers Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter has announced an enhanced personal shopping service for what they are calling their “most loyal customers”.

The ‘Style Trial’ service will be an invitation-only offline styling service that will offer curated at-home shopping consultations for Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter’s top spending customers.

The aim is to offer their loyal high spenders a more convenient way to shop in the comfort of their home. The service will allow them to order up to 30 pieces to try at home before they buy, for a seven-day trial period. The items can be chosen by the customer or can be from a curated selection from the personal shopper according to a brief.

Net-a-Porter states that the aim is to “encourage customers to experiment without commitment,” as payment will only be taken for the items the customer wishes to keep and unwanted items will be collected immediately.

In cities where Premier delivery is available, the service will also offer consultations and appointments with their personal shopper, who will arrive at their door with a fully merchandised rail of clothing and a jewellery and watch case featuring a personalised selection of brands, styles and hard luxury to try. Net-a-Porter customers will also be gifted a silk, monogrammed robe during the fitting while they are given expert advice on their existing and future wardrobe by their personal shopper.

Alison Loehnis, president of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to offer a truly elevated personal shopping service to our EIPs. We are always looking to further enhance customer experience at Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, and these new bespoke offerings are the next innovative step in better serving our customers within the comfort of their homes."

Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter personal shoppers are based in London, New York, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles.

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter