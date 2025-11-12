Net-a-Porter's fashion director departs to launch video commerce agency

Kay Barron, fashion director of Net-a-Porter, has announced her departure from the luxury online retailer to launch a new video commerce creative agency called Vvend.

The new agency launches with a strategic partnership with Bambuser, the video commerce technology that powers more than 250 retail brands worldwide, including Victoria Beckham and LVMH.

In a statement, Barron said the collaboration and creation of Vvend was inspired by her experience leading and hosting Net-a-Porter’s livestream series, which “became a commercial hit for the platform, popular for enabling viewers to purchase outfits in real-time”.

Vvend will be a specialist in innovative shoppable video, helping brands drive digital revenue, engagement, loyalty, and growth, “through elevated and captivating shoppertainment”. The agency will offer bespoke fashion, beauty and lifestyle content strategies, creative direction, and live shopping workshops, alongside end-to-end production and optimisation of cross-platform content.

In addition, its services will also cover hosting, talent casting and training, content road-mapping, and targeted launch planning, e-commerce video, imagery, and paid media. Through its partnership with Bambuser, the video commerce company will refer Vvend to brands “seeking to launch and enhance their video commerce initiatives”.

Barron, founder of Vvend, said: “Vvend was born out of a shared belief with Bambuser that video commerce isn’t just a trend, it’s a fundamental shift in how brands connect and build relationships with their communities, and how customers want more from their online shopping experiences.

“Together, we’re empowering brands to create more meaningful interactions, through authentic storytelling, expert product curation, entertainment and human connection.” Maryam Ghahremani, chief executive at Bambuser, added: “Few people have as much first-hand knowledge of live shopping as Kay.

“We’re excited to work with Vvend as we continue to provide brands with the tools and confidence to activate shoppable video, an increasingly essential way to engage today’s digital audiences.”