Never Fully Dressed unveils collaboration with Porto & Bello

British fashion brand Never Fully Dressed, founded by Lucy Aylen, has unveiled a collaboration with Porto & Bello, which offers stylish and functional for individuals undergoing cancer treatment.

The ‘Never Fully Dressed x Porto & Bello’ collection merges the womenswear brand’s signature prints with the practical designs of Porto & Bello, which has become known for its port-friendly, treatment-accessible clothing, designed to support individuals on their cancer treatment journeys.

The collaboration brings together two female-led brands with a shared mission “to unite communities, inspiring strength, resilience, and hope,” with a lounge set featuring a round neck jumper and trousers, hoodie, and long-sleeved T-shirt with port-friendly accessibility built into each piece.

‘Never Fully Dressed x Porto & Bello’ collection Credits: Never Fully Dressed

As well as offering fashionable, purpose-driven pieces for those undergoing cancer treatment, the collaboration will also see 5 pounds from the sale of each T-shirt donated to charity Future Dreams, which provides vital in-person and online support services to those affected by breast cancer.

Commenting on the capsule collection, Aylen said in a statement: “Having been introduced to Porto & Bello by someone in our amazing community, we are so proud to bring this collection to life, not only combining two strong communities but empowering women through any stage of their life.

“With a commitment to supporting our community beyond the clothes, we are proud to be working with Porto & Bello and Future Dreams Charity continuing to raise much needed awareness.”

Alexia Baron, founder of Porto & Bello, added: “At Porto & Bello, our mission has always been to support individuals during their most challenging times by offering clothing that’s not only functional but uplifting.

“Partnering with Never Fully Dressed feels like the perfect match. Their bold, joyful designs combined with our trendy, treatment accessible pieces provide women with a sense of empowerment and comfort. Together, we’re not just creating clothing; we’re building a community of strength and resilience.”

