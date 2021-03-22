New Balance announces collaboration with Stone Island

New Balance has confirmed a long-term partnership with Italian apparel brand Stone Island, with the first collaborative products set to be released later this year.

Described as a collaboration between “two cultures of innovators” the American label said both brands shared “similar values of research and functionality in their respective areas of expertise, and take an analytical approach to innovative data-driven design”.

Chris Davis, chief marketing officer at New Balance, said in a statement: “Our collaboration with Stone Island is not only rooted in performance innovation, but elevating our mutual values of premium craftsmanship and superior product quality.

“Both New Balance and Stone Island are independently minded brands with strong aptitudes for calculated risk taking. We both pride ourselves on having our fingers on the pulse of culture, elevating our rich heritage and creating authentic brand experiences for our global consumers. We look forward to pushing the boundaries and experimenting with design.”

No concrete details have been unveiled about the collaboration, just both brands expressing that initial talks were based on the common vision of developing a footwear collaboration.

“By transcending current trends, New Balance and Stone Island will together bring their shared values to life in new and creative ways,” said both brands in a statement.

Carlo Rivetti, president and creative director at Stone Island, added: “There are only a limited number of brands that can be referred as iconic. They are so because of the consistency throughout their history, their strong vision and endless passion put into product making, always with the aim of serving the end-users. With no concession to complacency.

“Stone Island and New Balance have shown that they are of this breed. To exchange concepts and ideas by opening doors to each other’s R&D teams, with the aim to create great sound product, is exciting and the greatest message we can jointly convey to our audiences.”

The first New Balance x Stone Island products are expected later this year.