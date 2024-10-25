New Balance stakes claim in trail running market with Mont-Blanc Marathon deal

New Balance announced it has secured a five-year title sponsorship of the prestigious Mont-Blanc Marathon, marking a significant push into the outdoor sports sector ahead of the 2025 edition.

The partnership pairs the 118-year-old American sportswear manufacturer with one of trail running's most storied events, which attracts nearly 10,000 participants across eight races in the French Alps. The deal comes as the outdoor running market continues to see robust growth, with trail running emerging as a particularly dynamic segment in the post-pandemic athletic wear industry.

"The Mont-Blanc Marathon is not just an incredible event with a rich history, but a celebration of what trail running is about: breathtaking nature, challenging terrain, and the spirit of community," said Bruno Laroque, Senior Marketing Director at New Balance EMEA. "This relationship aligns perfectly with New Balance's dedication to the sport, and we're excited about coming together ahead of an exceptional edition next year."

The alliance brings together two organisations with centuries-old heritage. New Balance, founded in 1906, will work alongside the Chamonix Sport Club, established in 1905, which has maintained an impressive record of having at least one member participate in every Winter Olympics since 1924.

Fred Comte, Director of Chamonix Sport Club, highlighted the shared values driving the partnership: "Chamonix Sport Club and New Balance share a heritage that spans over a century, built on strong, lasting values. We were particularly impressed by New Balance's history, their philosophy, and commitment to youth development, which mirrors our mission to foster and promote sport."

The deal represents more than mere sponsorship, encompassing ambitious plans to develop the Young Race Marathon into a global benchmark for youth trail competitions. This focus on nurturing emerging talent comes as the outdoor sports industry increasingly targets younger demographics.

"The Mont Blanc Marathon is an unmissable event for all trail running enthusiasts," said Jean-Michel Faure-Vincent, Sports Marketing Trail Running at New Balance EMEA. "We're excited to make this event and its valley a key event for our New Balance Trail Running team, and to establish the The Mont Blanc Marathon as the world's premier race for under 20 and under 23 runners."

The partnership's scope extends beyond competitive aspects, incorporating significant environmental commitments. Plans include initiatives to reduce the event's carbon footprint, particularly in transportation, reflecting growing pressure on sporting events to address environmental concerns.

For New Balance, the deal represents a strategic expansion of its trail running portfolio, positioning the brand more firmly against competitors in the outdoor performance sector. The partnership promises enhanced live race coverage and efforts to attract elite runners to the 42km du Mont-Blanc, potentially elevating both the event's profile and New Balance's credibility in the trail running community.