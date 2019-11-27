New Delhi to host bridal fair Wedding Syrup in December

Wedding Syrup will be held in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. The business-to-customer (B2C) bridal fashion fair will present a range of clothing, jewelry, shoes, bags, accessories, cosmetics, children’s wear, home décor, herbal and ayurvedic products and other lifestyle items. But the focus will be on bridal wear for the winter wedding season and women’s fashion. Around 60 brands will participate. Along with selling items at the event, the idea is that participating brands can use it as a platform to promote brand visibility.

Wedding Syrup launched in 2018 and is a unit of Kanika Lifestyle. The event held its 11th edition on October 20. The festive themed event featured brands from across India including Miss Annie, Iteer Clothing, Simran Exclusive, Be Charmed, Rosemary, Sumitra Collections, OOTD by Srishti Gidwani Suri, Meraki Couture, Fab Indiana, Hariram Textile, Purple Fashion Studio, Epic Drama by Pallavi, and Rainbow by Swati and Anisha, among others.

The bridal fashion of India is still ethnic in look though modern in cut and style. Both ace designers and the budding ones redefine it through their avant-garde creativity. Most of their signature ensembles reflect ethnic charm with raw appeal. India Bridal Fashion Week has opened the first India Bridal Fashion Week Wedding Store in New Delhi.