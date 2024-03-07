New Era and McLaren Racing extend partnership

Sports and lifestyle brand New Era has announced a new multi-year partnership extension with F1’s McLaren Racing to “deepen and expand” their decade-long relationship.

In a statement, New Era confirmed that as well as continuing as McLaren Racing’s official headwear partner, its branding will also be featured on the helmets of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri beginning with the 2024 season.

New Era and McLaren Racing F1 partnership Credits: New Era

The deal marks the first time New Era’s flag logomark will appear both trackside and on track in Formula 1 racing. McLaren became New Era’s first F1 partnership in 2015, beginning with a headwear collection for both drivers and fans before expanding to include apparel rights and headwear across all McLaren Racing teams.

Chris Koch, chief executive at New Era, said: “Since the beginning of our relationship in 2015, New Era has been excited to partner with McLaren Racing. As we enter this new chapter as the team’s official headwear partner, we look forward to collaborating with McLaren to continue growing the influence and reach of racing globally.

“New Era and McLaren share a common passion for sport, creativity, and innovation, and together, we’re committed to amplifying voices that inspire us on the track and beyond. We’re thrilled to see our New Era flag adorn the helmets of McLaren’s F1 roster and are eager to see what the upcoming seasons bring.”

New Era and McLaren Racing F1 partnership Credits: New Era

New Era will launch a collection of designs across some of its iconic styles, including the 9Forty Trucker A-Frame, 9Forty Snapback, 9Fifty, and Bucket Hat silhouettes throughout the year, including special releases for the Miami, Monaco, Silverstone and Austin grand prix.

Louise McEwen, executive director of brand and marketing at McLaren Racing, added: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with New Era. Our headwear has always been a fan-favourite, so it's fantastic that we will continue to excite our fans and launch some bold and iconic ranges to help our fans celebrate key season milestones alongside us.”