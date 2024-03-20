New Era teams up with pro-BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester

Sports and lifestyle brand New Era has signed a multi-year collaboration partnership deal with pro-BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester.

The deal will see Sylvester being a brand ambassador and creative advisor to New Era, bringing his “unique and authentic style to several upcoming projects”.

The first collaboration is a newly designed New York Mets cap, in a nod to Sylvester's roots in Queens, New York, which is produced in both red and black and features the BMX star’s personal message of his GO brand.

This will be followed up with Sylvester shaping the creative vision for New Era’s seasonal NFL apparel collection photoshoot later this year.

In addition, New Era said it will also be teaming up with the Nigel Sylvester Foundation to celebrate National Bicycle Month in May.

Mark Maidment, senior vice president of brand for New Era Cap, said in a statement: "Nigel is not only a phenomenal athlete and innovative BMX rider, but his artistic expression and style bring a fresh, unconventional approach to storytelling.

"We are excited to reignite our partnership with Nigel because he shares New Era's vision for original, authentic design that breaks new ground and expands possibilities in sport and culture."

Sylvester added: "To be able to collaborate with such an iconic brand like New Era and infuse my creative point of view into selected campaigns is an amazing opportunity.

“This partnership not only allows me to create something special for fans and enthusiasts but also gives back to the community that has supported me along my journey. Together, we're not just creating products; we're telling stories and inspiring the next generation."