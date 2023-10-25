New fashion platform Soni celebrates Ukrainian designers in the UK

Soni London is a new fashion platform supporting and empowering independent Ukrainian fashion brands in the UK. Founded in 2022 by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Sonia and Eugenia, the platform has developed into a destination for sustainable and ethical brands. Using the female-founders’ experience of working in the fashion and creative industries, the first-of-its-kind online platform now features 18 Ukrainian designers.

Showcasing the best of independent and up and coming Ukrainian fashion labels, Soni London is a celebration of exclusive style, sustainability, self-expression and ethical production practises. The platform curates collections that tell a story of unique design, focusing on craftsmanship. It sell both apparel and accessories.

The platform's inception was inspired by the founders' Ukrainian heritage and their extensive careers within the fashion industry. Driven by the profound impact of the conflict in Ukraine, Sonia and Eugenia felt compelled to provide their unwavering support to Ukrainian fashion brands. They aimed to create a platform that would allow talents to shine, showcasing their resilience during challenging times.

Actively involved in supporting Ukrainian refugees who have been affected by the war, the platform is committed to making a positive impact on the fashion industry. While it links Ukranian designers with audience and potential customer, the founders also play a crucial role in their creative journey, offering support via organizing photoshoots, curating content and hosting events to showcase their collections.