New French bill proposes sustainable fashion education from an early age

A bill introduced in the French Senate on March 21 by senator Jean Hingray ties in with a project developed by students at the Institut Français de la Mode (IFM). The idea is to educate future fashion consumers in eco-responsible fashion from an early age, to encourage more informed behaviour among the public.

As part of their IFM x Kering Sustainability certificate, a group of students developed ‘Petits Héros Durables’ (‘little sustainable heroes’), an educational programme aimed at raising awareness about responsible fashion among children. The project has now given rise to a legislative proposal.

The proposed amendment to France's educational law, the Education Code, seeks to raise awareness about the environmental impact of the fashion industry from a very early age, and to improve knowledge of the conditions in which clothing is produced through lessons specifically devoted to these subjects.

By emphasising individual and collective responsibility for preserving the environment and developing critical thinking about unsustainable production models, it hopes to help transform France’s society towards a more sustainable model.

The aim is not just to inform, but also to train tomorrow's citizens to adopt a more conscious and responsible approach to consumption.

According to Senator Jean Hingray, "Awareness of the environmental issues involved in mass production and consumption is now an absolute necessity. With this in mind, it is imperative that we incorporate an eco-responsible dimension into our thinking and teaching on fashion, from the earliest age".

