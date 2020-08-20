New Look and Morphe to participate in Klarna’s virtual festival

Klarna, a global payment and shopping service, has announced its first online festival, Klarnival, taking place from 20 August to 23 August.

New Look, Morphe, Go Outdoors and Comet will host festival-themed masterclasses at the event.

There will be 20 bands and solo artists playing live but virtually. Each musician will produce a 20 minute set broadcast via Instagram and Facebook Live. Artists including The Kings Parade and Greg Pearson will be playing.

AJ Coyne, head of consumer marketing at Klarna, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with our merchants and Help Musicians to support the music industry. Music and festivals is a huge passion point for our audience and they’re gutted that IRL festivals are cancelled for the foreseeable.

“Klarnival has been developed to give back to both the music industry and Klarna consumers, by providing them with a unique experience, packed with exclusive content, including a fantastic line-up of talented artists directly into their homes.”

Commenting on the campaign, Help Musicians said: “Music has kept so many of us going recently, yet tens of thousands of musicians have had their income all but wiped out. It is wonderful to see creative initiatives like ‘Klarnival’ providing opportunities for musicians and every penny raised means Help Musicians is able to reach more musicians with not only financial hardship support, but also creative development opportunities and a boosted mental health service in such difficult times.”