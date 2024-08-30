New Loro Piana and New Balance sneaker collab to cost 1,500 dollars

At first glance, the new collaboration between sneaker giant New Balance and Italian luxury house Loro Piana may not seem to be anything out of the ordinary. The 990 silhouette has been around since the 1980s, and version six was launched in 2022, having since been available in various iterations, including grey, a similar colour to this release.

Yet for all the familiarity and usual performance features, it is the use of high-end materials that makes this shoe unique. A beautiful nubuck in a grey chestnut colour is tone-on-tone with the shoe's fabric upper, marking the epitome of quiet luxury, as is synonymous with the Loro Piana brand. The distinctive pairing combines comfort, performance, and high-end luxury, aligning with the growing trend of luxury-meets-streetwear partnerships, as seen during the Olympics last month.

With subtle trims, like cashmere and wool linings, high quality shoelaces, and subtle use of the Loro Piana logo, the collaboration could be the start of an ongoing partnership where New Balance's athletic silhouettes are merged with Loro Piana's signature textiles and colours.

For New Balance, the partnership could justify premium pricing as well as provide access to LP's artisanal techniques that could be applied to create more refined, luxurious versions of New Balance shoes. For Loro Piana, collaborating with a trendy sneaker brand could give it a more contemporary image as well as help develop further performance-oriented luxury products.

According to New Kicks, the collaboration is limited to 1,000 pairs and will be released at select retailers from September 5th. The price tag is a reported 1,500 dollars.