New members-only shopping destination Mile launches

The team behind mystery fashion box company Heat has launched a new luxury shopping venture called Mile.

The invite-only subscription platform aims to reshape the luxury shopping experience by offering members-only access to curated, seasonless fashion from “the most sought-after luxury brands,” at prices and savings not offered anywhere else.

In a statement, Mile said it will offer selected members “rarefied access to a meticulously merchandised collection of luxury products, ranging from products pulled from brand archives to pieces from current collections”.

Joe Wilkinson, co-founder of Mile, said in a statement: "In an era where luxury shopping is often synonymous with complexity and opacity, we saw an opportunity to create a platform that streamlines this process.

“Launching this platform was always part of our longer-term plan. The timing is now."

Designed to be the foremost digital luxury destination, members will have access to luxury products that are between 60 to 90 percent off retail price. Mile will offer pieces from brand archives to current collections, from established houses and emerging names, including Brunello Cucinelli, Comme des Garçons, Kenzo, Missoni, JW Anderson, Off-White and Y/Project.

For brands, Mile states it provides brands and retail partners a solution for perpetual industry challenges such as sustainable management of excess inventory and the maintenance of brand equity across different retail channels.

Mario Maher, co-founder and chief merchandising officer, added: “We’re thrilled to showcase an epic array of brands and products, many of which have never been seen before.

“Our strong relationships with these brands have granted us unparalleled access to exclusive archives, runway pieces, and even samples. We believe we offer the best selection on the market, which is why we’ve made it exclusive to a select few.”

LVMH Luxury Ventures-backed shopping platform Mile open for applications

Mile brand image Credits: Mile

Customers must apply to join Mile and for the limited number who are approved, they will have the opportunity to sign up for tiered membership for a range of access across different subscription levels.

Jordan Grant, head of creative at Mile, said: “Consumer shopping habits have significantly evolved in recent years. The appeal of hype and novelty has diminished, as customers now value quality and meaning over newness.

“The prominence of the seasonless shopper is evident. Mile offers a product assortment that perfectly aligns with the mindset of young, savvy customers.”

The team behind Mile has garnered support from investors who backed them in previous ventures, including LVMH Luxury Ventures, the Hermès Family, and Stefano Rosso (CEO of Marni). They have also welcomed new investors such as Carmen Busquets (co-founder of YNAP), Giorgio Belloli (CIO of Burberry), Dan Greenberg (co-founder of MSCHF), Larry Warsh (founder of Jing Daily), Matt George (former CEO of Yeezy), Matthew Freud, Upside (Venture fund of the ‘Sidemen’), Nat Barling (a16z), and Stefon Diggs (NFL Star).

The Mile platform is now taking member applications and is available on the App Store in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.