New running shoe brand January launches

January, a new global running shoe brand rooted in “innovation, inclusivity and considered design” has launched, founded by male and female Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) runners.

Described as a “next-generation running” brand, January is looking to reimagine high-performance running “for everyone,” reflecting the sport's evolving culture to make it “more accessible without compromising performance and comfort”.

Headed up by founder and chief executive, Wei-En Chang, who brings more than 30 years of product development expertise to the brand, alongside Cheryln Quan-Read, who serves as brand creative director, January debuts with a performance shoe that challenges a core assumption in modern running footwear - that superior cushioning requires excessive stack height and bulk.

January launches new debut shoe ‘Scignal’ Credits: January

January claims that its debut ‘Scignal’ shoe is the first in the industry to feature a single-piece dual-density midsole, making it plush at the heel and firmer towards the forefoot “for responsive cushioning and stability,” and providing a smooth transition without added volume.

At the core of ‘Scignal’ is KineXion technology, January’s proprietary single-piece dual-density midsole made from next-generation supercritical aerospace-grade TPEE (thermoplastic elastomer) foam. Unlike conventional foams that require maximum thickness to achieve softness, KineXion claims to compress softer, rebound faster, and last longer, all at an optimal, lower stack height that keeps runners closer to the ground for a more natural, responsive ride.

January founder and CEO Wei-En Chang Credits: January

Commenting on the launch and debut shoe, Chang said in a statement: “Unlocking every runner’s maximum potential is my goal by designing and delivering products with high performance and style.

“Scignal proves you do not need height to have great cushioning, and you do not need to compromise to deliver performance. It represents the next generation of running footwear thinking – lighter, smarter, more human.”

BIPOC-founded running shoe brand January launches with debut shoe ‘Scignal’

January adds that ‘Scignal’ was also intentionally designed without a carbon plate, which can offer measurable benefits for elite-pace runners, but can increase injury risk for a broader range of runners. Instead, they opted for a nylon shank that provides torsional stability through corners and structural support that complements the foam's softness, delivering a safer and more versatile ride.

Beyond its midsole innovation, ‘Scignal’ also incorporates a range of comfort-focused details, which the brand states are often lacking in higher-priced daily trainers, including a fully padded collar, honeycomb foam gusseted tongue, 6mm supercritical foam insole, and premium breathable mesh lining that work together for a secure fit.

January launches debut shoe ‘Scignal’ Credits: January

The shoe has also been engineered for unisex comfort with a “women's-first fit framework” for long miles and daily training, and is ultralight, significantly lighter than most max-stack trainers on the market at just 210 grams in US Women’s 10.5 and Men’s 9. Other detailing includes high visibility and reflective highlights, flat laces, and abrasion-resistant synthetic microfibre suede panels.

January adds that wear testers have described the experience as a shoe that “disappears on your foot while running”.

“Scignal is designed for daily runners, long distance trainers, working professionals balancing life and mileage, community focused runners, and anyone seeking a plush yet responsive ride without unnecessary bulk,” adds the brand.

January launches new debut shoe ‘Scignal’ Credits: January

January’s debut shoe ‘Scignal’ is available to pre-order via the brand’s e-commerce for 195 US dollars / 145 pounds / 185 euros, and will be available in three colourways, Morning Mist, Desert Bloom and Twilight Fog, inspired by the natural tones and shifting light of the brand’s San Francisco Bay Area home.

The brand will also be available in select running retailers from August. US launch retail partners include Running Wylder (San Francisco, CA), Wild Runners (Auburn and Fair Oaks, CA), and Milestone Running (San Diego & Pacific Beach, CA).