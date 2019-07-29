New York Fashion Week: CFDA announces official calendar of next edition

Preparations have begun for one of the most important weeks for the fashion industry: New York Fashion Week. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), has just released the official runway show schedule for its next edition, to be held from 6th to 11th September event of 2019.

Six days of parades will be inaugurated by New York A-gender brand Telfar, to be followed designers and firms including Tomo Koizumi, Jeremy Scott, Helmut Lang, Brandon Maxwell, Jonathan Cohen, Vera Wang or Oscar de la Renta. A notable amount of Spanish designers will participate including Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst, the New York - based Chilean Maria Cornejo, or Spanish Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

The responsibility of the grand finale show has landed in the lap of designer Marc Jacobs and his eponymous brand to be help on September 11th.

This year will be shorter than usual, after the decision taken by the Board of the CFDA and its president, designer Tom Ford, to limit the fashion week for only five days and five nights.

"We have heard comments from both industry national and international fashion, to adjust the official calendar of Fashion Week in New York , " he stated Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, through a statement issued by the organization itself. "I'm excited about the solid poster September, which continue to show and celebrating creativity and diversity of American fashion."

Fashion Week New York: official schedule of shows

Friday - September 6 6:00 pm- Telfar

7:00 pm - Tomo Koizumi

8:00 pm - Jeremy Scott

Saturday - September 7 Snow Xue Gao (by invitation only)

9:00 am - khaite

10:00 am - Self Portrait

10: 00/11: 00 am - Adam Lippes

11:00 am - Kate Spade New York

12:00 pm - Ulla Johnson

1:00 pm - Christopher John Rogers

1:00/3:00 pm - Rebecca Minkoff

2:00 pm - Helmut Lang

3:00 pm - Longchamp

4:00 pm - Christian Siriano

5:00 pm - Area

6:00 pm - R13

7:00 pm - Brandon Maxwell

8:00 pm - Pyer Moss

9:00 pm - Chromat / Ralph Lauren

Sunday - September 8 10:00 - Tory Burch

11:00 am - Lou Dallas

11:00 am/12:00 pm - Tanya Taylor

12:00 pm - Jonathan Cohen

1:00/2:00 pm - Mansur Gavriel

2:00 pm - Tibi

3:00 pm - Sies Marjan

4:00/6:00 pm - Rosie Assoulin / Victor Glemaud

5:00 pm - Collina Strada / Nicole Miller

6:00 pm - Jason Wu Collection

7:00 pm - Laquan Smith

8:30 pm - Tommy Hilfiger

Monday - September 9 09:00 - The Row

10:00 am - Carolina Herrera

11:00 am - Jonathan Simkhai

12:00 pm - Barragán / Zimmermann

1:00 pm - Lela Rose

1:00/3:00 pm - Alice & Olivia

2:00 pm - Maryam Nassir Zadeh

3:00 pm - Phillip Lim

4:00 pm - Veronica Beard

5:00 pm- Prabal Gurung

6:00 pm- Zero + Maria Cornejo

7:00 pm - Anna Sui

8:00 pm - Tom Ford

Tuesday - September 10 09:00/11:00 am - Alejandra Alonso Rojas / Theory

10:00 am - Sally Lapointe

11:00 am - Vera Wang

12:00 pm - Gabriela Hearst

1:00 pm - Christian Cowan

1:00/2:30 pm - Claudia Li

2:00 pm - Pamela Roland / Studio 189

3:00 pm - Cynthia Rowley / Eckhaus Latta

4:00 pm - Luar

5:00 pm - Coach 1941

6:00 pm - Naeem Khan

7:00 pm - Oscar de la Renta

8:00 pm - Proenza Schouler

Wednesday - September 11 Marchesa (by invitation only)

10:00 am - Michael Kors

11:00 am - Dennis Basso / Moscone Marina

12:00 pm - Borck Collection

1:00 pm - Ryan Roche

2:00 pm - Matthew Adams Dolan

3:00 pm - Badgley Mischka / Batsheva

4:00 pm - Dion Lee

5:00 pm - Libertine / Staud

6:00 pm - Marc Jacobs

Photo Credits: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), official website. Koizumi Tomo presentation.