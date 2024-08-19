Newless a new fashion upcycling service launches in the UK

A new bespoke upcycling service to turn preloved pieces into custom garments has launched in the UK called Newless.

With a mission to reduce fashion’s negative environmental impact, Newless aims to make upcycling more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, by allowing consumers to mail their preloved garments to be upcycled into something new.

Newless - a new upcycling service Credits: Newless

‘Newless on Demand’ is five easy steps to create a bespoke garment, explains the brand. The starting point for the consumer is sourcing a pre-loved garment from their wardrobe or by selecting one of the brand’s curated vintage items, then Newless sends a mail-in kit, which includes everything to take their measurements and mail back the starting piece.

Then the consumer needs to fill out a five-minute design questionnaire, with all the details related to size and style of the custom piece, and then the designer will start working on the piece and may reach out to ask further questions. Within five days, Newless states it will post out the custom garment.

Newless - a before and after upcycling picture Credits: Newless

Suggested custom garments on its website include a blazer set, where a cropped jacket and mini skirt are crafted out of an old, oversized blazer, a denim skirt transformed from an old pair of jeans or a mini tailored skirt repurposed from a pair of old dress trousers.

The starting price for the On Demand service is 70 pounds and will go up to 150 pounds.

Newless aims to make upcycling more accessible with bespoke service

In addition, Newless is planning to host regular pop-ups that will allow consumers to have their pieces upcycled live by emerging designers in under 90 minutes. Described as a social experience, the pop-ups will give consumers the chance to collaborate with Newless designers to create a bespoke piece, while sipping drinks and socialising with friends.

Customer prices for a spot at a pop-up will range from 40 to 90 pounds and this will include their upcycling costs.

Newless is also planning to host pop-ups in partnership with brands looking for a sustainable and social way to activate their physical spaces.

Anita Shannon, founder and chief executive of Newless, said in a statement: “As we reckon with fashion’s impact on the environment, it seems our choice is split between cheap, trendy, fast fashion or expensive, and often simple, sustainable clothing.

“At Newless, we are proving that upcycling can be accessible to many through an engaging e-commerce style experience via On Demand. This, in tandem with our pop ups, is proof that lower impact, fashion-forward styling can exist, be fun, and be available at an affordable price point.”