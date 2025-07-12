Newly tied: How casual the tie hangs for SS26

When the working day ends in the financial districts of the world, businessmen loosen their ties. In other offices, the rules of business attire have relaxed, especially since the pandemic, and the formal accessory remains in the wardrobe. During this casualisation, a new generation – one that had to learn to tie a knot via a TikTok video – has discovered this accessory for themselves. They are proving that it can also be fun to incorporate the old tie into a casual look.

On the catwalks and streets of the men's fashion weeks for spring/summer 2026, the piece was often present in a classic manner, but was also repeatedly given a fresh styling, so that the look became a real eye-catcher with just a few simple steps.

At Saint Laurent, the tie was very present on the catwalk – or at least part of it was. The French fashion house tucked the lower half of the accessory into the button placket of the shirt. This look enchanted the French so much that it was immediately adopted into street style, with several gentlemen letting half of their tie disappear into their shirts.

Tie disappears at Saint Laurent (left) and in street style in the shirt Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Other brands such as Giorgio Armani, Vivienne Westwood and GmbH, meanwhile, tucked the lower end of the tie into their trousers. The looks were mostly rather classic. The combination of a tucked-in shirt and the tie styling made them appear formal, but also somewhat more playful, as if the wearers wanted to protect the piece from annoying stain attacks at lunchtime.

From left to right: Giorgio Armani, Vivienne Westwood, GmbH and street style in Florence Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

At Jonathan Anderson’s debut for Dior, the first trend could be admired before the show even started. The show could not begin without the artist couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who caused quite a delay. It almost seemed as if the US rapper and creative director of the brand AWGE had no time left to dress “properly”. One button of his light blue cargo shirt was open and the Dior tie styled over it was half tied over the collar.

Perhaps it was precisely the imperfection of the look that made it what it was. It later transpired that the Northern Irish designer also played with this in the collection and crowned the disorder with a reversed tie that showed the back. However, upturned collars with ties were also seen at Dior.

ASAP Rocky (left) and Dior looks Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Those who want to make a real statement with their tie can also increase the number of pieces and style the ties next to each other with a slightly looser knot, or wear them quite casually, as seen at Junya Watanabe.

Street styles (Florence and Berlin) and Junya Watanabe (centre) Credits: From left to right: P3 studio for Pitti Uomo, ©Launchmetrics/spotlight and Thilo Wilcke for BFW

In addition, ties can also be enhanced with details. Besides the classic tie pin, which is available in simpler or more playful versions, buttons or pendants can be attached to the piece and can also make a statement or convey a message, as seen at Walter van Beirendonck. Kid Super, meanwhile, sent a tie down the catwalk that had star-shaped patterns punched into it from the side – an idea that offers plenty of scope for creative do-it-yourself projects.

Kidsuper, Amiri and Walter van Beirendonck (both right) Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight