Next edition of Runway Rising in April to focus on women’s wear

Fashion and lifestyle shopping event Runway Rising to be held on April 8, 2020 in Delhi, will showcase women’s wear and accessories. The event will feature product categories including women’s wear, accessories, jewellery, handbags, footwear, and gift items among others, the event announced on Facebook. The business-to-customer event will include an array of couture and ready-to-wear traditional and occasion wear for the spring wedding season as well as more casual spring options.

Women’s wear brand Shaza will showcase a range of hand-embroidered pashminas with stoles and shawls. The luxury brand will also offer a range of promotions at the event. More participating brands will be announced closer to the event.

Entrepreneur Ramola Bachchan, who launched Runway Rising in 2012 and runs the fair to this day, will also present her own clothing brand at the event. Bachchan recently launched resort wear brand First Resort and will display its latest collection of printed cover-ups, maxi dresses, and loose jackets designed for the summer holidays. Last year, Runway Rising held three events in New Delhi in April, July, and September.