Neymar Jr. x Diesel Fragrances launch Spirit of the Brave

Diesel Fragrances and world renowned soccer player Neymar Jr., accompanied by Buzzman, have launch a new fragrance, Spirit of the Brave. The campaign was launched on May 19 in more than 40 countries. Only The Brave, Diesel’s signature fragrance for men, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. For this important milestone, the brand has reinvented itself with the new Spirit of the Brave fragrance.

Created in close collaboration with Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr., Spirit of the Brave encourages young men around the world to play with their fears and reach their full potential. Spirit Of The Brave marks the first time Diesel Fragrances teams up with a prodigy from the world of sports. It's also the first time a spokesperson was involved with all aspects of a fragrance's creation, from its very inception to its worldwide launch this spring. Neymar Jr., who is currently wearing Brazil's No. 10 jersey, became a professional player exactly ten years ago, around the time Only The Brave was first launched.

Having grown up playing futsal and street football in a poor neighborhood in Brazil, Neymar Jr. became a prodigy through determination and talent, joining Santos FC at 11, and signing his first professional contract with the club at 17, in 2009. He joined FC Barcelona in 2013, and Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the most expensive transfer in history.

“I wanted a fragrance that is both fresh and elegant, to give me energy and confidence in every moment of my life,” Neymar Jr. said in a statement. For Spirit Of The Brave, Neymar Jr. and renowned perfumer Carlos Benaïm at IFF worked together to create a sophisticated fougère contrasted with an unprecedented natural freshness. "I have blended the sensuality and lightness of cypress oil with citruses and noble woods to create an explosive complex," said Benaïm in a statement.

In a nod to Neymar Jr.'s athletic prowess, the very first notes of the fragrance unveil an energizing freshness. The scent opens with Bergamot and a green fizzy vegetal note. Then the heart becomes daring and audacious. Cypress and fir balsam add a contrasting touch of Brazilian heat. Tonka bean notes and labdanum bring sensuality and charisma, a reference to Neymar Jr.'s growing reputation as a style icon. An unabashedly luxury fragrance, the Spirit of the Brave perfume concentrate contains 30 percent natural ingredients, an unusually high concentration for a masculine fragrance.

The campaign, supported by a display coverage also photographed by Mark Zibert, will be deployed in several countries as of May 19 including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the U.S. and of course Brazil. @neymarjr and @dieselfragrances are its first media, orchestrating reveals and conversation with their fans, as well as future fans of the fragrance.

photo: courtesy of Diesel