NFL jerseys given a soccer makeover

The National Football League (NFL) and Fanatics have given each team’s jersey a soccer makeover.

The NFL Football x Football Collection features all 32 NFL teams paying homage to soccer with fan tops inspired by classic soccer designs of the past, such as colourful stripes for the Kansas City Chiefs and a bold blue and red design for the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Buffalo Bills Credits: Fanatics

Each of the soccer-style jerseys includes the NFL teams’ signature colours and logos and has been designed to “bring soccer culture to the heart of the American sports landscape”.

The collection, developed by a global design team based across Europe, South America and the US, aims to combine soccer culture with the identity, history and spirit of every NFL club.

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Miami Dolphins Credits: Fanatics

The collection will debut at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, a three-day fan festival taking place June 20 to 22, which connects fans with athletes, leagues, and sports brands.

NFL fans attending Fanatics Fest will get the first chance to purchase the exclusive collection inside the expanded merchandise village. For international fans, Fanatics states the collection will have a “limited release” on the NFL shop.

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Detroit Lions Credits: Fanatics

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Jacksonville Jaguars Credits: Fanatics

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Philadelphia Eagles Credits: Fanatics