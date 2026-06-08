NFL launches limited-edition jerseys ahead of FIFA World Cup

The National Football League (NFL) and Fanatics, the licensed sports merchandise platform, have reimagined the classic NFL Nike jersey in the colours of England, France and Australia to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

Inspired by the fusion of American sport and global football coming to North America, the three jerseys blend the colours, crests and heritage of each football federation, with the signature cut, mesh side panels, a loose fit and a satin twill woven jock tag of a classic NFL jersey.

NFL x Fanatics x England Football jersey Credits: NFL / Fanatics

Each jersey has its own design features, with England’s red jersey featuring the Three Lions crest on both sleeves, while an England wordmark sits above the number 26 on the front and back.

NFL x Fanatics x Australia jersey Credits: NFL / Fanatics

Australia’s jersey has been reimagined in green and gold, fronted by the Football Australia logo above the 26, with the federation's Commonwealth Coat of Arms on each sleeve, while France includes the Les Bleus' famous crest and colours, along with a graphic of the Statue of Liberty’s crown across the shoulders in a nod to it being 140 years since France gifted the statue to the US.

NFL x Fanatics x France jersey Credits: NFL / Fanatics

The limited-edition jerseys are available at Fanatics e-commerce priced at 105 pounds / 122 euros / 130 US dollars / 230 Australian dollars.

NFL x Fanatics x France jersey Credits: NFL / Fanatics