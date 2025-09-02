NFL names Breitling as first-ever luxury watch partner

The National Football League (NFL) is continuing to expand its fashion reach with a new multi-year global partnership with luxury Swiss watchmaker Breitling, named as the league’s official global luxury timepiece partner.

The move marks the NFL’s first-ever collaboration with a luxury watch brand, and is being seen as a way for the league to further its ties with fashion, as well as support its international expansion plans, as the NFL will be collaborating with Breitling through activations at the brand’s boutiques around the world, including for its 2025 NFL International Games, which will take place in the UK, Brazil, Ireland, Germany and Spain.

Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL, said in a statement: “This partnership unlocks new possibilities and value for the NFL, allowing us to set a new standard for our brand.

“We look forward to integrating the bold spirit of Breitling with the power of our sport to connect with fans through meaningful, lasting products and tailored experiences tied to some of the league’s biggest moments.”

Breitling Chronomat B01 42 NFL San Francisco 49ers Edition Credits: Breitling

Breiling partners with the NFL to expand reach in North America

For Breitling, where the US is the Swiss watchmaker’s biggest market, a partnership with the NFL adds a connection to American culture and access to key sporting events, including the Super Bowl LX. The brand will also activate across key NFL events, such as the NFL Honors, where it will present custom timepieces for select winners during the annual awards ceremony.

This isn't Breitling's first play on the football field; the luxury watchmaker collaborated with the Baltimore Ravens in the 1990s on a limited edition Chronomat, and in 2022, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence became an ambassador.

Thierry Prissert, president of Breitling US, said: “The NFL is an unmatched force in American culture, and this partnership strengthens Breitling’s connection to that audience in an authentic way.

“With the NFL team-edition collections, Breitling continues to offer fans something they’ve never had before from a luxury watchmaker - timepieces that reflect their team loyalty while delivering the design, durability and performance Breitling stands for.”

Breitling-Chronomat NFL Editions Credits: Breitling

In addition, Breitling has also signed a long-term licensing agreement with the NFL and is launching two NFL team-edition watch collections. Fans of the NFL can choose between the Breitling Chronomat Automatic and the Endurance Pro watches, which have been revamped in the NFL team colours and logos.

For instance, on the Chronomat Automatic style, the dial colour matches each NFL team's primary colour, such as red for the San Francisco 49ers or green for the Philadelphia Eagles, while on the contrasting GMT hand, the secondary colour of each team is featured, such as Steelers gold or Broncos navy.

Breitling Chronomat NFL Editions Credits: Breitling

Georges Kern, chief executive at Breitling, added: "Collaborating with such an iconic and established league like the NFL is a touchdown for Breitling. As a casual, conscious luxury brand with purpose - the high-performance action of the NFL, combined with its values of responsibility and integrity, align perfectly with Breitling."

The Breitling x NFL collections will launch during the 2025 NFL season and will be available worldwide at Breitling boutiques, authorised retailers, and on Breitling.com.

Breitling Chronomat NFL Editions Credits: Breitling

NFL looks to fashion to support international expansion

In recent years, the NFL has been increasing its focus on the fashion market to expand the audience of the league and its international reach. Last month, the NFL named fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch as its official fashion partner, a first for a league sponsor, building on the success since launching licensed NFL products in 2022, as it looks to offer fan style through a “fashion-first lens”.

The NFL has also recently signed multi-year licensing deals with comfort footwear brand Crocs, lifestyle brand Johnnie-O, and athleticwear brand Champion, as well as teaming up with premium sports fashion brand Off Season, co-founded by designer Kristin Juszczyk and British businesswoman Emma Grede, which offers elevated team apparel, intersecting football, sports and fashion.

Commenting on its recent fashion partnerships, Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global partnerships at the NFL, said: “As the NFL continues to evolve, we are partnering with brands that share our strategic vision.

"Naming Abercrombie & Fitch as an official sponsor reinforces our position as a growing leader in the fashion community, creating deeper connections with our fans at the convergence of fandom and fashion and celebrating our players’ dynamic style.”