NFL unveils first international grassroots merchandising collaborations

The National Football League (NFL) has expanded its ‘Origins: An NFL Collection’ internationally, with its first non-US collection with London-based brands 37 LDN and Boys Get Sad Too.

The limited-edition collection celebrates the NFL London Games 2022 and include two capsule ranges from 37 LDN and Boys Get Sad Too, featuring hoodie and T-shirt designs inspired by London and its connections to the NFL.

Salha Latif, senior director, international consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement: “Following the successful launch of ‘Origins: An NFL Collection’ for Super Bowl LVI, we are working with our NFL UK team on taking our grassroots merchandise program overseas to help bring to life the NFL London Games.

“Origins represents a one-of-a-kind platform for exposure to brands and designers at the centre of culture and community and we look forward to bringing fans a new collection designed by 37 LDN and Boys Get Sad Too.”

The collection has been produced by the Mitchell & Ness license with the NFL and can be bought from the NFL Shop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the NFL London Games until October 9.