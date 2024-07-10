NHL signs new partnership with New Era Cap

The National Hockey League (NHL) has signed a multi-year deal with sports and lifestyle brand New Era Cap to produce and distribute headwear and apparel for the league globally.

The agreement, which covers all 32 NHL teams, begins with the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Christopher H. Koch, chief executive officer of New Era, said in a statement: "This partnership brings together two global brands, working together to grow a global game.

"While we have been working with individual clubs for decades, we are excited for our new agreement with the League and look forward to creating special moments for fans and players in North America and around the world."

New Era’s relationship with the NHL dates back to the 1990s when the organisations were connected through their shared ties to the Buffalo Sabres, the NHL club in New Era's hometown, which plays its games about a mile from the company's global headquarters.

Since then, New Era has produced gear for several NHL franchises. The new extended deal allows it to manufacture for the entire league, as they look to “collaboratively engage fans across the US, Canada and abroad”.

Brian Jennings, chief brand officer and senior executive vice president of the NHL, added: "For decades, New Era has maintained a strong brand presence in the hockey consumer products landscape by combining an authentic appreciation for the game with a deep understanding of what's igniting change culturally.

"With this expanded partnership, we are excited for the global opportunities ahead."

Fans will be able to purchase NHL products from New Era in a variety of designs and styles later this year at neweracap.com, NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca. Upcoming collections to be released in the months ahead will feature current NHL and team logos, vintage marks and event logos for the NHL Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series.