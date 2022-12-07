Nicholas Daley unveils apparel collaboration with Fender

Emerging London-based fashion designer Nicholas Daley, who won the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund in June , has unveiled a limited-edition apparel collection with Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

The collaboration marks the first partnership of its kind for Fender and features a vintage unisex line to celebrate the launch of the musical instrument company’s ‘American Vintage II’ collection of electric guitars and basses.

Daley, known for exploring his dual Jamaican and Scottish heritage and love of music through his designs, has taken inspiration from the ‘American Vintage II’ guitars to create a collection of screen-printed T-shirts and his signature patchwork bomber jacket.

Image: Nicholas Daley x Fender by Maxwell Tomlinson

The limited-edition designs have been inspired by the style, colour and tone of influential decades in music, from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, and features vintage repurposed T-shirts sourced from various London-based traders’ hand-printed with bespoke designs and an MA1 patchwork bomber jacket that Daley has created from his own archive.

Nicholas Daley launches limited-edition collection with Fender

“It feels very special to be working with iconic music brand, Fender, on this collection,” said Daley in a statement. “Music is part of my label’s DNA, so it feels like a natural fit to work with a brand that helped elevate music as we know it. When Fender asked me to respectfully reimagine the aesthetic of American Vintage II, I couldn’t pass it up.”

Image: Nicholas Daley x Fender by Maxwell Tomlinson

Christina Stejskal, vice president of global communications at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, added: “Vintage is as relevant today as ever, reflecting the enduring affection and desirability global consumers have for iconic aesthetics. Much like our American Vintage II guitars, this collection breathes new life into everlasting styles, while utilising modern techniques to meet consumer's needs.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Nicholas Daley on a first for Fender, bringing the tone of the American Vintage II series to another level.”

The collection will be available exclusively only via nicholasdaley.net, with the hand-printed vintage T-shirts priced at 60 pounds each, while the patchwork bomber jacket price is available on enquiry.

Daley has previously collaborated with Mulberry and Fred Perry .