Nicholas Kirkwood to launch aftercare services in partnership with The Restory

Luxury footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood is launching aftercare and repair services with The Restory in the UK and globally.

The partnership with luxury aftercare specialists The Restory is part of Kirkwood’s commitment to sustainability and circular fashion by allowing its customers to extend the life of their favourite shoes.

Nicholas Kirkwood x The Restory will offer customers a wide range of aftercare services from re-heeling and cleaning through to leather restoration and repair. The service will be available directly through the Nicholas Kirkwood website and through Farfetch Platform Solutions.

Vanessa Jacobs, Founder and chief executive of The Restory, said in a statement: “Nicholas Kirkwood is one of the most iconic brands of the last decade and we are thrilled to launch our partnership powering their aftercare. Trusted aftercare is crucial to sustainability and we are grateful to our partners at Farfetch for continuing to help transform aftercare into an integral part of the fashion experience.”

Image: courtesy of The Restory by Nicole Markhoff

Nicholas Kirkwood added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with The Restory to help giving new life to our shoes. As part of our commitment towards sustainability, we aim to continue choosing the best quality, durable materials, with the added goal of finding new natural and compostable alternatives to virgin plastic and its derivates. With the help of The Restory, we hope to bring new life to our client’s most loved shoes.”