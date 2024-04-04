Nicki Minaj invests in footwear brand Løci

British footwear brand Løci has confirmed that rapper Nicki Minaj has joined actor Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor in the brand and will launch a limited-edition collection of sneakers.

The Løci x Nicki Minaj unisex collection will launch on April 12 and feature five footwear styles in 11 colourways, made from the brand’s next-gen material bio-leather, a blend of non-food grade corn and recycled textiles. They will retail from 150 to 170 pounds.

Emmanuel Eribo, chief executive of Løci, said in a statement: “Løci is all about working with people who believe in our mission and see the world in the way we do.

“Having Nicki Minaj place her faith in us as an owner and her determination to elevate our brand on a global scale is a testament to our shared vision of challenging conventions and making a meaningful impact."

Løci collaborates with Uppfirst to launch Nicki Minaj collaboration

Løci x Nicki Minaj Credits: Løci

To launch the sneaker collaboration, Løci has partnered with London-based start-up Uppfirst, the new community commerce platform backed by Net-a-Porter co-founder Carmen Busquets, which offers creators and brands technology to engage with their audiences, alongside native features, such as pre-sales.

Uppfirst’s technology will facilitate the launch of Minaj’s sneakers launch from pre-launch sign-up to purchase. Fans can register for the first drop via a dedicated registration page at Uppfirst, and when the collection goes live, sign-ups will receive a notification to proceed to the Løci site, powered by Uppfirst, to make their purchase.

Ed Diner, co-founder of Uppfirst, added: "The pre-sale functionality is a game-changer. It embodies our commitment to a more responsible commerce solution, aligning with Løci's ethos towards more thoughtful production. We take pride in championing a model that not only satisfies customer anticipation but also advances forward-thinking industry practices."

Eribo launched Løci in 2021 to offer sneakers that challenged the environmental and ethical issues in traditional fashion, as its styles are handmade in Porto, Portugal, using vegan leather and recycled materials, and it donates 10 percent of its profits to conservation charities focused on protecting wildlife.

Since its launch, the brand has raised more than 4 million pounds in funding rounds, achieved seven figures in sales, and expanded into 26 global markets. Its footwear is available from its own website and at Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Selfridges.