Nicki Minaj launches press-on nail brand

Rapper Nicki Minaj has launched a new luxury press-on nail brand, Pink Friday Nails, in collaboration with her own nail artist Yvett Garcia, who has designed the products and overseen production.

The direct-to-consumer nail beauty brand has been launched to disrupt the press-on nail market, explains Minaj in the press release, by filling a void and bridging the gap between inexpensive brands with lower quality and low-fidelity designs and custom sets sold by nail artists on social media for hundreds of dollars.

Prink Friday Nails aims to be affordable while also offering custom elements and debuts with 11 designs selected by Minaj that she actually wears herself, including matte and chrome bases to camo patterns that range in price from 19.99 to 24.99 US dollars.

The designs also feature four custom shapes - stiletto, coffin, square, and almond, and five lengths, including short, medium, long, XL, and XXL. The shapes have been designed to be curvy with a high apex and thick and durable to deliver “a contemporary look and quality that until now can only be achieved in a salon.”

Commenting on her debut press-on nail collection, Minaj said: "When I became a mom, I couldn't spend as much time getting my nails done as when I only had to worry about me, so it became a necessity to create fly, quality press-on nails. I told my team when we started Pink Friday Nails that if I don't want to wear them, I'm not going to even attempt to sell them because our customers aren't stupid.

“Pink Friday Nails are the actual nails I wear designed by my actual nail tech. And I have very small nail beds, so normally press-ons are way too big and don't hit the same. Our nails come from short to the longest length I wear, in all shapes, all sizes, and polishes."

Each nail pack comes with nail glue, adhesive tabs for short-term wear, a cuticle pusher, file and buff, and an alcohol pad. A set typically lasts two weeks when applied with glue and application time is just 10-15 minutes.

Pink Friday Nails by Nicki Minaj is now available in the United States and internationally for purchase online at pinkfridaynails.com.