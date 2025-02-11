Nike celebrated the power of women’s sport during Super Bowl

Sportswear giant Nike placed women athletes centre stage during the male-dominated Super Bowl LIX, spotlighting stars such as gymnast Jordan Chiles, basketball players Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, and footballer Sophia Wilson.

The campaign showcased Nike’s new brand anthem, ‘So Win,’ designed to celebrate the power of sport while signalling a renewal towards athlete-focused storytelling for the American brand as it encourages its athletes “to block out the noise, dig in and let their hard work speak for itself”.

Nike ‘So Win’ campaign Credits: Nike

Nicole Graham, chief marketing officer at Nike, Inc., said in a statement: “At Nike, we make sure the athlete is at the centre of everything we do, from product creation to storytelling. We are at our best when we are representing the voice of the athlete, and their voice becomes our voice.

“This brand anthem, featuring elite Nike athletes, is a perfect example of how we can inspire everyone to win, whatever that means for them.”

The 60-second anthem, voiced by Doechii, an American rapper and songwriter, comes at a time when women’s sport is soaring, with record-breaking viewership to sold-out stadiums, and Nike states that this campaign shows that “women’s sport isn’t just growing - it’s created an undeniable energy that’s expanded the athletic landscape”.

“Women’s sport isn’t the future, it’s right now. We’re seeing it in packed arenas, in TV ratings, in the way people are showing up for the game like never before,” states Nike athlete Sabrina Ionescu. “Commanding attention isn’t about being the loudest in the room. It’s about making sure that when you step up, everyone takes notice.”

The campaign follows A’ja Wilson unveiling her debut signature shoe and apparel collection with Nike earlier this month and launching new Jordan sneakers inspired by female basketball athletes last year, drawing insights from the women’s game.

