Nike celebrates the Chinese New Year with a new limited edition collection

Nike is taking part in Chinese traditions. To commemorate the Year of the Pig, the animal sign representing 2019 in Chinese tradition, Nike will launch a new limited edition collection inspired by the 12 traditional Chinese horoscope signs. The collection is set to release in January.

The styles comprise of mixed patterns incorporating the 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs into classic silhouettes of Nike, Jordan and Converse designs. Patterns appear in geometric motifs, as well as a large patchwork mosaic, traditionally known as "Bai Jia Yi".

Nike uses its designs to introduce these same forms inspired by traditional Chinese culture and its "Bai Jia Yi" in two ways. The first is a geometric pattern and patchwork in a colorful palette, and the second is a simple engraved silhouette of the pattern. In addition to this, fabrics and designs directly related to the 12 animal signs named every Chinese New Year are evident in the collection.

The imitation snakeskin material in the Nike Air Force 1 from 2013, or the Year of the Snake, appears on the heel of the new Nike Air Max 98 CNY. The Nike Kyrie 5 CNY encompasses the Bai Jia Yi geometric pattern on the back of the heel and sole. The Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo CNY includes and engraving of the same Bai Jia Yi scheme. The color scheme of crimson, gold and yellow, work to compose a color palette that connects with the traditional time of the Chinese Empire.