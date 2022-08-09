Nike launches global maternity programme

Nike is launching a global maternity training programme focusing on exercise for every stage of pregnancy.

Nike said it aims to invite more pregnant and postpartum people back into sport. Nike entered the maternity market in 2020, with a collection called Nike (M).

“Nike is listening to and learning from a much broader range of athletes, at all levels, and all body shapes. And as one of the most transformative stages of a woman’s life, we want to help ensure Motherhood was the start of a new stage – not a stop – in a woman’s sports journey,” Carmen Zolman senior design director of apparel innovation at Nike, said.

A 24-workout training programme covers strength training, cardio, mobility and yoga throughout every pregnancy stage. In a statement Nike said the guidance and training initiative is an extension of Nike’s support of pregnant people through products and services.

The core training is a 24-workout prenatal and postpartum exercise plan developed by qualified trainers (and vetted by an exclusive panel of five pregnancy experts) Nike said.

Data from Grand View Research estimates the global maternity wear market size valued at 18.3 billion dollars in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3 percent from 2019 to 2025.

The market growth is attributed to increasing focus on pregnancy fashion and growing pregnant working women population in developing and emerging countries.