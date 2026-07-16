Nike launches running collection with Keely Hodgkinson

Keely Hodgkinson, one of the stars of Team GB’s athletics squad, has collaborated with sportswear giant Nike on her first signature athlete pack.

The middle-distance champion, who won the 800-metre gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has designed a collection of apparel and footwear that reflects her “elegant style” and offers elevated performance essentials for both elite and everyday runners.

Keely Hodgkinson Collection for Nike Credits: Nike

Commenting on the collaboration, Keely said in a statement: “Having my own Nike collection is a dream come true. I hope every young girl who sees it knows that big dreams are worth chasing, because with hard work and belief, anything is possible.”

The Keely Hodgkinson Collection is grounded in black with metallic gold accents, representing her achievements as an Olympic, world and European champion, and features her Nike signature tornado logo, designed in reference to her personality, blending “motion, energy and control”.

Keely Hodgkinson Collection for Nike Credits: Nike

The apparel features an AeroSwift pocket crop top and AeroSwift tight 5-inch shorts, featuring Nike Dri-FIT ADV advanced cooling technology to help athletes stay dry and comfortable, alongside a Nike Pro Sculpt long-sleeve top and Nike Pro Sculpt 5-inch shorts that feature tonal graphics and satin Swoosh detailing for an elevated aesthetic.

These sit alongside four key Nike Running road, race and track silhouettes: the Vomero Plus, Pegasus 42, Vaporfly 4 and Victory 2, which have been revamped with black uppers, gold detailing and custom touches such as detachable ‘KH’ charms.

Keely Hodgkinson Collection for Nike Credits: Nike

“More than a signature pack, the collection is a statement of intent that brings a running icon to the forefront of sport and style, ushering in a new era of speed and expression for all runners,” adds Nike.

The Keely Hodgkinson Collection is available globally at nike.com and select retail locations.

Keely Hodgkinson Collection for Nike Credits: Nike