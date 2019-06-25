Nike signs UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action

Sportswear giant Nike is committing to fight climate change after signing on to the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, a commitment under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Nike joins UN Climate Change and global brands, retailers and suppliers in accelerating some of the industry’s most aggressive climate targets, with the sportswear giant stating that it is targeting a 30 percent reduction in aggregate greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Issues as big and complex as climate change call for us to collaborate across our industry and beyond,” said Noel Kinder, Nike’s chief sustainability officer in a statement. “That’s why we’re committed to doing just that in partnership with UN Climate Change – teaming up with peers and partners across sectors to do what’s right for our planet and for the future of sport.”

The UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Change was first launched at the UN international climate negotiations held in Poland in December 2018. Other signatories include Adidas, PVH Corp, Kering Group, Gap Inc., H&M Group, Inditex, and VF Corp.

The move is to part of Nike’s strategy to drive broader change through a number of other coalitions and commitments, including being a member of the United Nations Global Compact, working alongside a cross-sector coalition dedicated to advancing sustainable development. While its partnership with partnership with RE100 means that it is committed to sourcing 100 percent renewable energy.

In addition, Nike recently launched an open-source circular design guide to help designers worldwide create products sustainably. The guide was created in collaboration with the students and staff of Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London with inspiration from Global Fashion Agenda and covers the 10 principles of circular design including materials, waste avoidance, packaging and durability.