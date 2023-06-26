Nike unveils breathability-boosting tech in its latest apparel

Nike has introduced Aerogami, a new performance-apparel technology that enhances breathability for athletes. The venting system autonomously adapts to the wearer's needs, providing on-demand ventilation. It uses moisture-reactive vents that open and close based on sweat detection against the body.

The Nike Run Division Aerogami jacket, designed to address runners' temperature regulation challenges, is the first product to feature this innovation.

Developed by the Nike Explore Team (NXT) and the Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL), Aerogami interacts with the wearer's body in real time, opening tiny winged vents as sweat builds up for better airflow and closing them when the body cools down. Testing in environmental chambers and analysis of runners' heat and sweat maps influenced the vent placement, which caters to gender-specific needs. The jacket also incorporates Nike's Storm-FIT ADV material for protection against wind and rain.

The women's Nike Run Division Aerogami jacket will be available in July 2023, while the men's version will launch later in the fall.