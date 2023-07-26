Nike unveils new collection with Ambush designer Yoon Ahn

Sportswear giant Nike has unveiled a new collection with Ambush designer and frequent collaborator Yoon Ahn that explores femininity, fashion, and football fandom with nightlife-inspired apparel and footwear.

The Nike x Ambush collection sees Ahn injecting a style-first approach to sports apparel, footwear and culture, inspiring a conversation that keeps sport front and centre while elevating fashion and self-expression with garments that can take the wearer from the pitch to the dancefloor.

“Fashion is an incredibly powerful form of self-expression — it can be used to express identity, beliefs, and personal style,” explains Ahn in a statement. “This collection has diverse elements that you can dress up and down to express masculine and femme energy through the eye of sport, and I’m excited to see how people will create their own unique style interpretations with the pieces.”

Nike x Ambush collection Credits: Nike

The genderless collection features a unisex black jersey top that reimagines the classic football jersey with the number 34 and Ambush branding on the front and back in red with yellow panels adding a pop of colour to the sides and sleeves.

The football jersey sits alongside new Nike x Ambush Air More Uptempo with luxe leather uppers with bright yellow accents and a metallic silver football.

The new Nike x Ambush collection will be available from August 4 on the Ambush website, SNKRS, and select Nike stores.

Nike x Ambush collection Credits: Nike

Nike x Ambush collection Credits: Nike