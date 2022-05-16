Nike x Jacquemus to launch sportswear collab embracing style and performance

Jacquemus and Nike are to launch their first collaboration, with the collection dropping end of June. The ethos of the range is the belief that sport is not just about performance, it is also an expansion of style and self.

In a statement Simon Porte Jacquemus said: “For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way. I have always been inspired by vintage ACG pieces and Nike campaigns from the ’90s. Having this imagery in mind, we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara — my favorite Nike shoe. It was important for the collection to be accessible, for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.”

A teaser post on Jacquemus’ Instagram feed showed the outlines of a tennis court, meant to highlight the world of outdoor pursuits and court sports, and Nike’s infamous Swoosh logo.

The collab underscores Nike’s future vision of “50 for her” during its 50th anniversary year.

“When we collaborate at Nike, it’s always a 50-50 union where each partner comes together to advance the other forward in ways that couldn’t have been done alone,” Jarrett Reynolds, Nike VP of Catalyst Apparel Design, said in a statement.

“With Jacquemus, we drew from vintage ACG inspiration and the interweaving of Nike Dri-FIT fabric and considered footwear like the Humara to create a nexus of sport and style that could only be done through the shared lens of Nike x Jacquemus. Collaboration at Nike, and with partners like Jacquemus, allows us to expand the culture of sport and redefine it for the next generation.”