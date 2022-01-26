Nobis partner with Fête Chinoise for Lunar New Year

Luxury Canadian outerwear brand Nobis has launched its first Lunar New Year capsule collection to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in partnership with Chinese-Canadian cultural platform, Fête Chinoise.

Nobis has worked with Fête Chinoise, a cultural platform created by design firm Palettera to develop a special edition print inspired by traditional Chinese brush painting, which celebrates the themes of bravery and courage.

Commenting on the collection, Kevin Au-Yeung, president and co-founder of Nobis, said in a statement: “This year, we are honoured to introduce our very first Lunar New Year capsule that has given Nobis the opportunity to get involved with respected cultural champions who have played integral roles in bringing this collection to life.”

Image: Nobis by Justin Wu

The exclusive three-piece Lunar New Year capsule collection features two quilted mid-layer jackets and a reversible bucket hat featuring a limited-edition print that deconstructs the visual elements of the revered Tiger and the auspicious plum blossoms.

“This year is the year of the Water Tiger, a year of determinism and spontaneity,” explains Deborah Lau-Yu, principal and art director of Palettera. “Tigers express themselves boldly, which is captured in the unique print with grand hand-painted brush strokes that are simultaneously nature in two parts. The branches of plum blossoms dance across the page in an energetic nod to tradition and its relationship with nature.”

Robin Yates, vice-president and co-founder of Nobis, added: “From design to creative, each person involved truly embodies the core values we represent at Nobis and we are thrilled to offer a unique opportunity to share a new narrative around the cultural significance and importance of this monumental celebration through fashion.”

Nobis’ Lunar New Year capsule prices range from 95 to 695 Canadian dollars.