Nobody’s Child evolving into a lifestyle brand and plotting global expansion

Womenswear brand Nobody’s Child, which has become known for its affordable dresses in responsible fabrics and standout prints, is strategically evolving the brand into a more lifestyle offering.

In recent weeks, the London-based brand has launched its first bridal collection with a range of simple and elegant dresses for brides or bridesmaids, alongside bridal party pyjamas and robes, as well as a 10-piece bohemian-inspired premium 'Boutique' range of higher-end sun dresses and co-ord sets.

But looking at the spring/summer 2023 collection, you can see Nobody’s Child growing from a dress to a lifestyle brand, as there is a focus on separates, tailoring, swimwear, and denim, as it looks to offer its consumers elevated looks as well as casualwear.

Image: Nobody’s Child; 'Bridal Edit'

At the launch of its SS23 collection, Jody Plows, chief executive of Nobody’s Child, told FashionUnited: “Dresses are still very much our hero product, but strategically over the last 12 months we’ve been taking a considered approach to broaden our product category areas to take us to more of a lifestyle brand.

“With each product category, we approach it with sustainability in mind and with our handwriting and print DNA. Last year, was pretty much 95 percent dresses, and now it is more like 60 percent, and we’re really excited about how the collection is looking.”

Image: Nobody's Child; Happy Place by Fearne Cotton SS23 collection

Nobody’s Child launches most responsible collection to date with SS23

The SS23 collection also marks Nobody’s Child’s most responsible yet, with the brand stating that more than 95 percent of its products are made from lower-impact, organic or recycled fabrics. With many pieces made using Lenzing, Ecovero, and Tencel fibres, as well as organic cotton.

“As a brand we are very passionate about sustainability and circularity, which is pretty paradoxical when you're producing fashion,” said Plows. “But at Nobody's Child, we're really trying to do something different, and we genuinely want to do that at an affordable price for our customers.”

Plows added: “We are dedicated to increasing the number of responsible fabrics in every collection, and the key to that is our relationships, we work directly with the mills, and we look for new and innovative fabrics by collaborating with partners including Lenzing. We also have a team dedicated to making sure we’ve got the most responsible fabrics at the most affordable price.”

Image: Nobody’s Child; SS23 collection

Nobody’s Child to mark Earth Day with ‘Redefining Materialism’ event

The brand is also marking Earth Day on April 22 with a ‘Redefining Materialism’ event at its flagship store on Carnaby Street in London. The event will showcase a curated edit of styles made with the Lenzing Group, the leading global producer of wood-based speciality fabrics. This will sit alongside a repair and alteration station from Sojo, a selection of Nobody’s Child pieces for rental powered by Hirestreet, and a pre-loved sale to raise funds for charity.

The partnership with from tailoring and repairs platform Sojo is a trial, adds Plows, with the brand seeing what a repair station could potentially “look like for the future”.

Image: Nobody's Child; Happy Place by Fearne Cotton SS23 collection

Nobody’s Child investing in pop-ups and plotting global expansion

In terms of growing the brand’s retail footprint, Plows said that it is looking at more potential pop-up opportunities, with the brand planning future pop-up events at “iconic London locations” this summer. The brand will also be at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival in July at Chiswick House and Gardens, celebrating its ongoing partnership with the star, which just launched its fourth Happy Place collaborative collection.

The brand is also continuing to develop its relationship with Marks & Spencer, following the retailer’s investment in Nobody’s Child in 2021. The womenswear brand is opening 30 seasonal pop-ups in Marks & Spencer, which will run until August. The pop-ups will be housed in 400 square foot spaces and feature a 30-piece capsule collection of the brand’s signature midi and mini dresses, as well as a range of skirts, tops, and jumpsuits.

“Our partnership with M&S has gone from strength to strength,” added Plows. “And the initial reactions to our pop-ups have been really positive.”

Nobody’s Child is also plotting international expansion, with Plows describing the project as “work in progress”. The womenswear brand is looking to launch in new markets this spring/summer with wholesale partnerships across Europe, the US, and Australia, with the Middle East later in the year.

Image: Nobody’s Child; SS23 collection