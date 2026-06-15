Nobody’s Child launches first regenerative cotton collection

British fashion brand Nobody’s Child, the B Corp-certified brand known for its affordable and sustainably made womenswear, has launched its first collection made with cotton grown through regenerative practices.

While organic cotton already represents around half of Nobody’s Child’s total material usage, this new collection marks the brand’s first foray into regenerative cotton, and saw the Nobody’s Child team visiting smallholder cotton farms in rural India to learn more about the people and practices behind the collection.

Nobody’s Child first regenerative cotton collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

The collection is launched in partnership with British fashion-tech start-up Materra, which is building climate-resilient, equitable, and traceable supply chains for sustainable cotton agriculture by helping farmers in rural India use regenerative methods designed to work with natural systems, which in turn helps to support healthier soil, richer biodiversity, “and more resilient farming communities”.

The range is led by dresses, alongside relaxed sets and feminine separates, which draw inspiration from the “journey behind the cotton, from sunlit landscapes to hand-touched detail” with “fresh, mood-lifting shades” and design details the brand is known for, including shirring, tie details, full skirts and subtle tie-dye influences.

Nobody’s Child first regenerative cotton collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Each piece in the collection is also accompanied by its own Digital Product Passport (DPP), which is accessed via a QR code on the clothing label, offering customers a closer look at where their clothing comes from, including documenting key supply chain touchpoints, as well as the materials, makers and processes behind it.

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “This is an exciting first for Nobody’s Child. Cotton is central to so many of our collections, and visiting the farms helped us better understand the land, systems and communities behind the fibre.

“With this collection, we wanted to bring that closer connection to cotton together with the colour, print, detail and feminine silhouettes our customers come to us for, creating pieces that feel true to Nobody’s Child.”

Nobody’s Child regenerative cotton collection will be available in UK sizes 4 to 18, with prices ranging from 45 to 120 pounds.

Nobody’s Child first regenerative cotton collection Credits: Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child first regenerative cotton collection Credits: Nobody’s Child