Nobody’s Child launches take-back scheme

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has launched a clothing take-back scheme in partnership with resale, repair and recycling company Reskinned.

In a statement, Nobody’s Child said the scheme would allow customers to give their clothes a “second chance,” as Reskinned will “make sure they find a loving new home by reselling or repurposing old styles”.

Any pieces donated that have reached the end of their life will be “responsibly recycled, keeping it out of landfill”.

In return for donating their unwanted Nobody's Child-branded clothing, the brand will offer customers a voucher worth up to 30 pounds to spend with the brand.

Reskinned offers fashion brands an easy way for their customers to participate in a fully circular clothing economy by providing options to resale, repair and recycle unwanted clothes and footwear. It works with brands including Dune London, Seasalt, Joules, and Finisterre.