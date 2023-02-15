Nona Source launches ambassador programme

Nona Source, the luxury resale platform that offers deadstock fabrics and leathers from leading brands for reuse by fashion and design professionals, has launched an ambassador programme to support young emerging designers.

The platform, which grew out of LVMH’s DARE intrapreneurial programme, has created ‘The Mindful Creatives Collective’ and named four ambassadors to highlight using deadstock fabrics.

The first ambassadors have been selected as they embody the “perfect balance between innovation, art and craft,” explains Nona Source in the statement, and will use the platform for the next year to “regenerate their creativity and get inspired by our deadstock fabrics to imagine some of the most inspiring and low impact looks within their collections”.

The designers taking part in the initiative include Danish fashion designer Cecilie Bahnsen, a finalist for the 2017 LVMH Prize, who works with Nona Source to breathe new life into materials that would otherwise be discarded, while London-based, Brazilian-born Karoline Vitto sees designing with deadstock materials as a way to bring together sustainability and inclusivity.

The other two designers are 2021 LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka, who sees Nona Source as a vast wellspring of creativity, and Victor Weinsanto, a young designer known for his ‘Queer’ style, who is using deadstock fabrics to give his collections a more contemporary and environmentally conscious dimension.

Dojaka added: “By sourcing Nona Source fabrics, I can imagine looks that convey my distinctive aesthetic in which visible seams, sheer and matte contrasts, aligned by fine straps create a graphic play on the body.”