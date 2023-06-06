North Sails launches beachwear collection with Coral Gardeners

Apparel brand North Sails has launched a capsule beachwear collection in partnership with Coral Gardener to help regenerate the world’s dying coral reefs.

The North Sails x Coral Gardeners collection, which takes inspiration from the reefs they are trying to save, is made from organically cultivated and lower carbon emission materials. The capsule features shorts and swimsuits made from recycled polyamide that has been salvaged from manufacturing offcuts, alongside hats and tote bags made from 100 percent naturally cultivated cotton and kaftans and sarongs made from 100 percent recycled polyester.

Image: North Sails; North Sails x Coral Gardeners collection

This marks the third time that North Sails has supported Coral Gardeners since 2021, and the brand is donating 20 percent of net sales from the capsule collection to the ‘Reef Guardian’ charity to help them achieve their goal of planting one million corals by 2025.

Mădălina Preda, chief sustainability officer at North Sails, said in a statement: “North Sails is committed to giving back to the ocean, and we are constantly taking action to become truly Ocean Positive. The goal is to repair and not just maintain – now is the time to protect and regenerate our seas.

“This is why we work closely with Coral Gardeners – to make sure we play a significant part in advancing climate adaptation solutions and building resilience for coral reefs. At North Sails, we support the global goal to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s ocean by 2030, and all the biodiversity that depends on healthy seas.”

Image: North Sails; North Sails x Coral Gardeners collection

Image: North Sails; North Sails x Coral Gardeners collection

Image: North Sails; North Sails x Coral Gardeners collection