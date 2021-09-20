Northern Fashion Week launching in July 2022

Northern Fashion Week is launching next year to champion northern talent and to place a spotlight on the “vast opportunities” in the North of England.

The ticketed fashion event will run from July 7 to 9 at Manchester Central. It will be curated and produced by the team behind New Talent Fashion, the innovative platform pioneering outreach and connectivity for the wider fashion world.

Founder and chief executive of Northern Fashion Week and New Talent Fashion, Siobhan Clare O'Donnell, said in a statement: "I created Northern Fashion Week to allow northern talent the opportunity to showcase themselves, giving them a fair chance within the fashion industry.

"Representing the North means to not only represent the talent but also the fabulous thriving industry. And so, Northern Fashion Week aims to celebrate both. The North is my birthplace and the birthplace of many exceptional fashion industrial innovations and inspirational fashion talent.”

Northern Fashion Week will host its main event at Manchester Central, alongside offsite breakout events scheduled for earlier in the week across the city, as well as at other major northern cities including Leeds and Liverpool.

Northern Fashion Week to champion talent and brands from the North

The event will showcase “the most talented individuals and game-changing organisations in the fashion, creative and media landscape,” explains organisers, with a line-up of catwalks and presentations designed to support underrepresented communities within the fashion industry.

The fashion week will also facilitate connections between fashion professionals with fast networking sessions, workshops and seminars, alongside interactive stands to brand and retail experiences and will highlight the best of the North with the Northern Fashion Week Awards.

O’Donnell added: "Northern Fashion Week stands for the child looking for inspiration, the student hoping for an opportunity, the local business wanting to flourish, the entrepreneur seeking discovery and the individual who stands proud to celebrate the North and all that we have to offer.

“The Northern Fashion Week vision is built from opportunity, community, innovation, and a love for the North - the drive and passion for creating a space for fashion creatives and the fashion industry to continue to grow.”

Organisers are also working with various local university institutes and regional educational providers to support their growth and development, as part of its plan to facilitate a “sustainable future for the British fashion industry”.

A full line-up will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available at northernfashionweek.co.uk and via its official ticketing partner, Eventbrite.

Header Image: courtesy of Northern Fashion Week; Manchester Central

Image: courtesy of Northern Fashion Week; Anton van der Weijst