NYFW Bridal unveils schedule for April edition

NYFW Bridal, the bi-annual trade show also known as New York Bridal Fashion Week (NYBFW), has announced the schedule for its upcoming April edition, featuring more than 35 designers.

Running from April 6 to 10 across New York City, NYFW Bridal’s schedule combines catwalk shows, presentations, and private appointments, including CFDA members Monique Lhuillier, Naeem Khan, and Tanner Fletcher Weddings.

They will be joined by returning bridal favourites Galia Lahav, Anne Barge, Ines Di Santo, Mira Zwillinger, Sareh Nouri, Viktor&Rolf Mariage, Amsale, and Justin Alexander Signature, as well as Hayley Paige, WONÁ Concept & Eva Lendel, Jaclyn Whyte, Netta BenShabu Elite Couture and Andrew Kwon.

This season also marks several notable milestones, including Mark Ingram Bride celebrating 25 years as a luxury bridal retailer and Verdin Bridal commemorating five years in the industry.

There will also be a number of new names joining the official schedule this season, including New York-based womenswear brand Batsheva, from American fashion designer Batsheva Hay, who has become known for retooling historical looks for the modern woman, who is making her bridal debut, alongside Beijing-born bridal and eveningwear brand Ouma, Alyssa Kristin, Ferrah, Poeza, Priscilla Couture, and Renhue.