NYFW: Kate Spade New York opts for geometric pattens and block colours for AW23

Kate Spade New York brought its colourful and playful aesthetic to New York Fashion Week to showcase its autumn/winter 2023 collection with a presentation at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Kate Spade New York and the brand famed for its playful accessories held an immersive presentation for its ready-to-wear AW23 collection against a backdrop of the Hudson River.

For AW23, the brand states it is embracing a city adventure and the “serendipitous moments that lead us somewhere, or to something, amazing,” with a ready-to-wear and accessories collection focused on the brand’s heritage design elements including geometric patterns and crisp colours.

Image: Kate Spade New York

The collection has been designed by Tom Mora, senior vice president and head of design, ready-to-wear and lifestyle categories, who joined the brand in September 2022, and Jennifer Lyu, senior vice president and head of design, leather goods and accessories to highlight “the joy of dressing in a way that feels eclectic, colourful and fresh”.

Commenting on the collection, Mora and Lyu, said in a statement: “The Fall 2023 narrative evokes the universal feeling of joy that the season brings – a renewed sense of energy. It’s like a blank canvas, the beginning of something new.

“There’s an excitement about getting back to a routine and getting dressed again…whether meeting friends for drinks, discovering a new restaurant, or stumbling upon an art exhibit, this collection celebrates these moments in everyday life and the unexpected that can happen.”

Image: Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade highlights new Pantone hue 'Kate Spade Green' at New York Fashion Week

Graphic prints are seen across the collection, from abstract patterns on midi dresses, relaxed skirts and T-shirts, alongside satin trouser suits in bold, bright block colours, including fire engine red and the newly minted ‘Kate Spade Green’ hue developed in partnership with Pantone.

Other highlights included playful faux fur outerwear in hot pink and lemon, shimmering sequin suits in royal blue, and bold polka-dot dresses and skirts.

Image: Kate Spade New York

For the bags, Kate Spade offered styles embellished in sequins and in clashing block colours, as well as new primary hues of its Boxxy quilted crossbody. Other highlights included its popular canteen bag featuring a heart and the word Love printed in the middle, a colourful large tote, and a white leather crescent hobo bag.

Image: Kate Spade New York

Image: Kate Spade New York

Image: Kate Spade New York

Image: Kate Spade New York