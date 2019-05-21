NYFW: Men's designers moving to Paris Men's Week

It is no industry secret that NYFW: Men's has lost its luster and is hanging on by a thread so thin it might tear if the wind blows too hard. The upcoming "Fashion Week" will be combined with resort this season taking place from June 3 to 5, and the calendar is incredibly sparse. With the declining merit of NYFW: Men's, designers are setting their sights on Paris Men's Week to showcase their collections. Previous NYFW: Men's designers including Bode and Palomo Spain will be showcasing during Paris Men's Week. In addition, Sies Marjan will be opting to debut their next men's collection there, even though they are based in New York.

Paris Men's Week seems to be like the place to be for menswear designers right now. This year's men's schedule will run from June 18 to 23. Palomo Spain and Bode will show on the first day of Paris Men's Week, which was previously only a half day of shows, but is now a full day.

A returning heavy hitter to the Paris Men's Week schedule is Lanvin, which will be showing their first standalone menswear show since the appointment of the brand's new creative director, Bruno Sialleli, who showed his first collection during Paris Fashion Week this past March. Y/Project, which debunked last season to show at Pitti Uomo, will also be returning to the Paris Men's Week schedule.

The official Paris Men's Week schedule has yet to be released, but it looks like it's about to be a jam packed one.

photo: courtesy of Palomo Spain