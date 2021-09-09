NYFW SS22: Christian Siriano brings the glamour back to New York

Christian Siriano kicked off New York Fashion Week with opulent glamour filled with cascading evening gowns and sharp tailored suits in neon hues, showcased by an inclusive and diverse cast of models.

Siriano looked to his past for spring/summer 2022, taking inspiration from old photographs of his grandmother from the ’60s and 70’ on holiday in Positano wearing vibrant orange. This sunset hue was seen throughout, from the opening look worn by plus-size model-of-the-moment Precious Lee, a neon orange asymmetric suit with matching criss-cross bra, to her closing outfit an extravagant tulle skirt in the same colour, paired with a stripy bralette.

Image: courtesy of Christian Siriano by Getty/Mike Coppola

Known for dressing stars on the red carpet, Siriano had a packed celebrity-filled front row including Lil’ Kim, Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, Kristin Chenoweth, Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha, and drag queen Aquaria, all probably making shopping lists for upcoming events to wear his whimsical take on fashion.

Commenting on the inspiration behind his spring/summer 2022 collection, Siriano said in the show notes: “In a time when so many of us need an escape from the world, fashion is a great place to explore. For this collection, I went back to a simpler time and looked to my past. I was inspired by the Italian women in my life.

“The old photographs of my grandmother in the 60’s and 70’s on holiday in Positano wearing her apricot orange dress inspired an Italian coastal collection filled with colour and joy. I wanted it to feel powerful and strong but also romantic like any true Italian woman.”

This collection had it all, whimsical ruffled neon ballgowns, statement suits with asymmetric tailoring, shimmering polka dot dresses, over-the-top shoulder and arm detailing, slinky dresses with thigh-high slits, black lace sheaths, stripes, feather trims and full-frontal cut-outs.

Siriano, added: “I hope this collection transports you like it did me and demonstrates that fashion remains to be both nostalgic but also hopeful for what is to come in the future.”

This was unapologetic glamour at its finest and if there is one thing fashion needs right now its Siriano’s whimsical take on joy and colour.

Christian Siriano unveils denim collaboration with Gloria Vanderbilt at NYFW

For the finale of the show, Siriano revealed a variety of denim pieces from the upcoming collaboration between him and Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans, featuring a variety of fits and washes.

One Jeanswear Group, which acquired Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans in 1993, said that Siriano worked closely with the Gloria Vanderbilt design team on the collaboration to ensure that every single piece “embodied the signature GV touch, with a dose of modern whimsy and Siriano flair”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Siriano, said in a statement: “I’m so excited and honoured to work with a brand that’s been around for such a long time. I grew up watching my mom wear Gloria Vanderbilt jeans in the 80s, one of the many reasons I am excited about this collaboration.

“The brand has always been known for representing diverse, powerful women and I look forward to continuing that tradition.”

A release date for the Gloria Vanderbilt x Christian Siriano collection will be announced in the coming months.

